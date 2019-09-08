COOL For Car People: Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Used 2,000+ Vintage Cars

This past week I went out with my colleagues to see a flick. A bonding experience, they said.



The movie? That would be Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.



After seeing the flick, I have to say it was certainly impressive. While there's controversy surrounding the flick — no surprise there, after all it is a Tarantino picture — one thing cannot be argued. The production quality is top notch.



From the soundtrack to the lighting to the cinematography of the driving scenes, it's unlike anything I've seen in recent memory — it may feature some of the most well shot driving sequences on film. And, then there's the cars.



Autos and driving are center to this movie. From Sharon Tate's Porsche 911 to Rick Dalton's Cadillac, there's a wide array of period-correct vehicles. If you've got about three hours to kill this weekend, I'd carve out some time to visit your local theater and get dialed in.



Just don't be a softie and get offended by the content of the film if you're not open minded.





Steve Butcher, the automotive coordinator for Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, had his hands full meeting the director’s expectations during production. Despite being a silver screen veteran, with a history of working on cars in movies going back three decades, Butcher had to work overtime to come up with the more than 2,000(!) vintage cars the film required.



Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is set during the last days of Hollywood’s golden age in 1969, and detail-obsessed Tarantino refused to accept anything less than 100% authentic classic cars. Butcher’s job was to act as an intermediary between the Pulp Fiction director’s sprawling imagination and the realities of budgeting for and securing a fleet vintage cars...



Read Article