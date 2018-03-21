CT6 V-Sport To Get 550HP BiTurbo 4.2 Liter V8 Engine

Agent009 submitted on 3/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:19 PM

0 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Cadillac will give the CT6 a major power upgrade because the new V-Sport model will be the first vehicle to get a direct-injected 4.

2-liter biturbo V8 that will pump out 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the top output. There will also be a 500-hp (373 kW) version.

Caddy reports the mill has a completely clean-sheet design. The engineering put an emphasis on keeping the packaging compact but still producing plenty of performance. The mill features a so-called "hot V" where the exhaust exits from the valley between the heads, rather than on the outside like on most V8s. The company also integrates the two twin-scroll turbos into the exhaust manifolds at the top of the engine. Cadillac reports that this setup creates a tighter package and reduced turbo lag.



Read Article


CT6 V-Sport To Get 550HP BiTurbo 4.2 Liter V8 Engine

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]