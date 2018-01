In recent years, Apple CarPlay has flooded the market and for many, it is hugely convenient and a serious time saver. However, Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen isn’t a big fan of the system.



Speaking to Yahoo Finance at the Detroit Auto Show, de Nysschen said that Apple CarPlay doesn’t operate as smoothly as he’d like.



“There are a lot of things about this product I like, and other things that drive me absolutely nuts," said de Nysschen.





Read Article