Cadillac CEO Says That CT6 Is NOT On The Chopping Block As Reported

Cadillac chief executive Johan de Nysschen has denied reports that the CT6 could be axed after the 2020 model year.



Late last week, Reuters indicated that the CT6 was one of six passenger cars from General Motors reportedly on the chopping block due to dwindling demand for cars.



However, while speaking with Jalopnik, de Nysschen said there is no plan to cancel the luxurious sedan.



“There is absolutely, if I could speak all capitals now, they’d be coming out of my mouth. There is absolutely no plan, at all, to cancel the CT6.”





