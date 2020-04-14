Cadillac Cans More Affordable XT2 Crossover - Because Who Knows Why

A few years ago, Cadillac filed trademarks for several names that it may or may not use for upcoming models.The list included the XT2 which, based on the marque's nomenclature, would be a smaller SUV that would slot in below the existing XT4. With the XT4 starting at just over $35,000, the XT2 would - theoretically - bring a premium badge to within reach of even more buyers. Sadly, this may never happen.

According to information we found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, Cadillac has abandoned the XT2 trademark. So, if this small SUV was ever in the works, that project appears to have been canned.