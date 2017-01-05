Cadillac Capitalizes On Culture To Move The Metal In China

Agent009 submitted on 5/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:22 AM

0 user comments | Views : 448 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At the biggest-selling Cadillac dealership in China, customers react to the brand's image the way Cadillac hopes customers everywhere will.

Famous names in imposing silver lettering adorn a "wall of honor" at Shanghai Brilliance Hutong Auto Sales Co. There is Marilyn Monroe, Muhammad Ali, Cindy Crawford, Bar-ack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II and, of course, one of history's most famous Cadillac customers -- Elvis.

It is a message the brand hopes hits home with China's uninitiated, yet ever status-conscious customer base: People who own, or are at least chauffeured in, a Cadillac are part of an elite 115-year-old club.

"Cadillac is associated with historical figures like U.S. presidents," declares 40-year-old customer He Zhenyu, an e-commerce executive who was among the first in China to snap up Cadillac's new CT6 flagship sedan last year. "Cadillac represents my individuality. The culture is the deal sealer."



Read Article


Cadillac Capitalizes On Culture To Move The Metal In China

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]