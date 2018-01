General Motors Co. is gearing up one of its car plants to build a new Cadillac crossover with hopes of reversing the luxury brand’s sales slump in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter. The automaker has begun building test versions of the Cadillac XT4 at its assembly plant in Kansas City, said the people, who asked not to be named because the company hasn’t yet announced production plans. Tom Wickham, a GM spokesman, declined to comment.



