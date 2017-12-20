Cadillac May Drop ATS Sedan In 2019 Leaving Only The Coupe

The Cadillac ATS serves as the company’s entry-level sedan, but falling sales could result in the model being dropped from Cadillac’s 2019 model year line-up. While Cadillac hasn’t made any official announcements about the ATS sedan’s future, The Truth About Cars has uncovered leaked VIN codes submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing that the Cadillac ATS will only be sold as a coupe in the 2019 model year, though powertrains will be carried over from the previous model year.



