Cadillac May Drop ATS Sedan In 2019 Leaving Only The Coupe

Agent009 submitted on 12/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:34:44 AM

0 user comments | Views : 272 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Cadillac ATS serves as the company’s entry-level sedan, but falling sales could result in the model being dropped from Cadillac’s 2019 model year line-up.

While Cadillac hasn’t made any official announcements about the ATS sedan’s future, The Truth About Cars has uncovered leaked VIN codes submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing that the Cadillac ATS will only be sold as a coupe in the 2019 model year, though powertrains will be carried over from the previous model year.

Read Article


Cadillac May Drop ATS Sedan In 2019 Leaving Only The Coupe

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]