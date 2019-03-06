Cadillac Reconsiders Performance Sedans In Name Only - Promises REAL Power In Future For New CT4-V and CT5-V

Cadillac seems to have realized that it screwed up with the new V-Series models it debuted late last week.

When the CT4-V and CT5-V were revealed on Thursday, both came with specs that made us wonder why General Motors thought these should be the cars replacing the V-Series variants of the CTS and ATS sedan. Fans of the brand noticed and most automotive outlets were forced to write head-scratching articles about why the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 will be a suitable replacement for the CTS-V’s big, Corvette-sourced 6.2-liter motor — which makes oodles more power and torque.

Part of this cannot be helped. Environmentalism and an increasingly global marketplace are encouraging automakers to scale down displacement sizes and pair internal-combustion engines with more hybrid tech and forced induction. But it hasn’t changed Cadillac’s problem of delivering a pair of vehicles that appear much weaker on paper than the automobiles they’re essentially replacing. As a result, the company is attempting to reassure customers that these won’t be the only V-Series models on offer.


malba2367

This is the same thing BMW/MB have done with the AMG and M “lite” versions. May as well pimp our the names while the gettin is good...things will be radically different 20 years from now

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/3/2019 12:00:06 PM   

