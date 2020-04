If you were wondering how Cadillac was going to position its new Duramax inline-six turbodiesel option—the first-ever oil-burner in an Escalade—in the luxury full-size SUV's hierarchy, we have some news for you: A Cadillac representative confirmed to MotorTrend that it's a no-cost option for the 2021 Escalade, as well as pricing for the all-new SUV overall.





