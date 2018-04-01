Cadillac Sales Plunge Over 28% In December - Is the Brand Still Viable?

Christmas was in the air, but Cadillac’s last sales month brought anything but good cheer.

General Motors’ luxury brand saw sales of every last one of its models fall, year-over-year, ending December as the worst-performing division in the GM fold.

Total U.S. Cadillac sales fell 28.6 percent last month, year-over-year, with 2017 volume down 8 percent compared to all 12 months of 2016 — a loss of 14,566 sales. Hardly a brand reaching its pinnacle. However, as bad as Cadillac’s numbers look, there’s a couple of unavoidable factors working against the brand.

User Comments

Car4life1

Cadillac can not and will not beat Mercedes Benz at being Mercedes Benz nor BMW at being BMW.

Cadillac must find their own approach which is going back to their roots, creating cars with tremendous road presence and not worried so much about driving dynamics as they are luxury, design, and innovation that excites consumers and ignites the brand's original appeal.

Many automobile magazines and journalist threw a lot of Manufacturers off their A game when they felt everyone had to be and drive like BMW in the Early 2000's until maybe 2010.

As soon as Mercedes Benz wised up and returned to their brand values, bucking what auto journalists wanted and listened to their own fans/owners, Mercedes returned to the top of the luxury throne, and left performance/driving dynamics to the guys/gals at ///AMG.

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 11:33:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

PUGPROUD

Right on Car4Life1...you nailed it! Corporate types who have no clue have ruined more brands and then move on leaving a mess for someone else to clean up in their tracks are abundant. With a slight (addition) but with full credit to Helen Keller..."The only thing worse than being blind (to the market) is to have sight but no vision!"

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 11:54:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Cadillac needs the following corrective actions.

1. Fire De Nysschen. Audi didn't want him. Infiniti didn't want him. Why? He's incompetent.

2. Kill the ATS and drops the CTS into that price slot.

3. Drop the CT6 into the CTS's price slot.

4. Kill the art and science look. Cadillacs must look like Cadillacs. They must be an event on wheels. Cadillac should NOT try to compete with the Germans, but should be a distinctly American alternative that prioritizes luxury, smoothness, and presence.

5. Pull a "Continental" and convert the XTS into a new Seville that recaptures the sublime elegance of the 1976 Seville. And when the car is ready, kill the Buick Lacrose.

6. USE NAMES

7. Build the Escala and have it replace the CTS and CT6

8. Triple down on crossovers

9. Provide a warranty and customer experience that coddles customers

10. Be prepared to lose money for as long as it takes to fund the renaissance.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 11:57:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Give them real names again, and give them cushy rides. Let BMW have all the boyracer douchebags.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 12:06:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

Answer would be no - they are not viable.

In an SUV-fueled market Cadillac sells one mediocre, mid-sized crossover (XT5) and one body on frame, guzzied-up, dinosaur of an SUV, Escalade. The rest of the lineup is by and large oddly styled and sized 4-door sedans.

Cadillac is a disaster. I think Lincoln is in much better shape although it is not out of the woods either.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 12:39:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Even though Cadillac says the XT5 isn't an Equinox, we all know better.

Lincoln is in better shape because the "return to American values" has greatly increased interest in the brand. Now if Lincoln can get that interest converted into butts behind steering wheels, then things will be good.

The real question is why the XT5 outsells the MKX. The MKX is simply better, but sales don't reflect that. The Nautilus needs to hit big and they need to be aggressive in marketing it.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 12:57:59 PM | | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

Cadillac builds good cars. They need to build better cars. While Caddie's chassis are lauded, everything else is a letdown. Mundane non-V engines. Cramped rear seats. Stodgy interior materials along with pretty mundane interior design. Horrible CUE system. Uninspired exterior designs. Priced too closely to rivals. It's almost a no-brainer that they wouldn't be competitive.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 1:53:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

