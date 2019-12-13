Cadillac To Kill German Like Naming Convention And Going Back To Traditional Names

General Motors President Mark Reuss believes Cadillac has one last shot at reestablishing itself as a leading luxury brand in America, and to do that, GM seems to believe a Hail Mary is in order.

Cadillac will be totally reinvented in the 2020s as an electric vehicle brand, with revamped styling like that of the concept vehicle above, and an old-school overhaul of its naming scheme involving an elimination of alphanumeric nameplates. Put simply, Cadillac won't sell keyboard salad cars like the CT4 and XT6; it'll sell cars with actual names again.

