Cadillac puts diesel engine development on hold due to declining demand

It is better not to expect any new diesel engines from Cadillac, the luxury vehicle division of General Motors.

After all, following much considerations of a number of factors, the top management of Cadillac has now decided to stop the development of diesel engine within the luxury carmaker.

During the North American launch of the Cadillac XT4 compact crossover in Seattle, Washington, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle revealed that the luxury car brand is indeed re-evaluating diesel technology.

