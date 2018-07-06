Cadillac's Biggest Challenge May Be With It's Loyalists

Cadillac loyalist Daniel Bobowski is one of the brand's biggest challenges.

Bobowski has owned several Cadillacs since 2006. He likes his current 2013 CTS coupe, but he's reluctant to trade it for a newer Cadillac car — and has considered a Lincoln instead.

The styling of new Cadillac models doesn't appeal to him and the cars are too high-priced for what Bobowski believes is lower quality. 

"I looked at the ATS and it didn't seem sturdy," said Bobowski. "I didn't like it. It didn't drive like a Cadillac should drive."



User Comments

Truthy

So, they find some old retired guy who likely misses white walls and vinyl roofs to say he looked at an ATS and it did not look sturdy?!? Cadillac needs to attract a younger, higher income demographic to compete in the global luxury market. This article is nonsense.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2018 10:15:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

My grandfather would definitely buy a new Coupe DeVille, but he died in 2001, and they stopped making that fine sedan in 2005.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2018 10:35:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

