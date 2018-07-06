Cadillac's Biggest Challenge May Be With It's Loyalists

Cadillac loyalist Daniel Bobowski is one of the brand's biggest challenges.

Bobowski has owned several Cadillacs since 2006. He likes his current 2013 CTS coupe, but he's reluctant to trade it for a newer Cadillac car — and has considered a Lincoln instead.

The styling of new Cadillac models doesn't appeal to him and the cars are too high-priced for what Bobowski believes is lower quality.

"I looked at the ATS and it didn't seem sturdy," said Bobowski. "I didn't like it. It didn't drive like a Cadillac should drive."