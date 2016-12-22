Cadillac's CT6 Body Work Repairs Restricted To Only 25 States

General Motors has a patented method for manufacturing the CT6, one that includes an industry exclusive way to weld aluminium with steel, not to mention the use of advanced materials sprinkled in.

As a result, 25 states don’t have a single collision repair shop approved to work on the CT6 in the event of a crash. Only 150 shops nationwide possess the expertise to repair the CT6 per GM guidelines– in fact, GM won’t even allow uncertified shops to touch the big Caddy, withholding structural measurements and parts from the unapproved.

FAQMD

It might be interesting to know what the cost to insure the CT6 is since repairing the car it could be a challenge.

If you're in an accident with the CT6 is the insurance company more likely to total the car rather than have it repaired; especially if you have to flat bed the car to another state to have it repaired.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 2:09:07 PM   

Agent009

I have a co worker get into a fender bender with a new F-150. They had to REPLACE the aluminum bed rather than fix it. No resources to repair the bed by traditional means.

This is the DFW area with a population of over 7.2 million people.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 2:45:12 PM   

MDarringer

I understand why aluminum is being used, but the lack of repair facilities would but manufacturers going ahead with aluminum cars would tend to indicate that manufacturers care only about CAFE and not a bit about consumers.

Chevy wants you to think the F150 is flimsy--it isn't--but neither is it a stunningly improved vehicle over the steel F150.

Arguably an F150 hybrid made of steel would have netted equal or better MPG results.

I'm not a fan of aluminum cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 5:00:54 PM   

mre30

I don't know the numbers but I would think that the 4 year old XTS is outselling the CT6 by about a 2 to 1 rate. They are stickered the same and you can get $5,000 to $10,000 off an XTS.

The ATS is too small (for its price), the CTS is too big (for its segment - it should be sold at the ATS price point), the CT6 is too small (for its price and should have its wheelbase stretched about 6") and the XTS strikes just the right size/price/value equation for the 'Seniors' who want to buy a big Cadillac.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 5:18:14 PM   

