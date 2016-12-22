Cadillac's CT6 Body Work Repairs Restricted To Only 25 States

General Motors has a patented method for manufacturing the CT6, one that includes an industry exclusive way to weld aluminium with steel, not to mention the use of advanced materials sprinkled in. As a result, 25 states don’t have a single collision repair shop approved to work on the CT6 in the event of a crash. Only 150 shops nationwide possess the expertise to repair the CT6 per GM guidelines– in fact, GM won’t even allow uncertified shops to touch the big Caddy, withholding structural measurements and parts from the unapproved.



Read Article