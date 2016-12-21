California Attorney General's Office To Meet With Uber Over Law Breaking Vehicles

Lawyers from Uber, the California Attorney General's office, and the Department of Motor Vehicles will meet Wednesday afternoon, the DMV said. Further details were not disclosed. Uber did not respond to a request for comment. The DMV did not respond to a request to comment further on tomorrow's meeting. Last week, Uber Technologies Inc. ran afoul of state regulators when it began testing its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco without necessary permits from the DMV. Brian Soublet, deputy director and chief counsel for the DMV, sent Uber a letter threatening legal action if did not immediately stop testing its autonomous vehicles.



