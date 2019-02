Yesterday, the U. S. Transportation Department released a statement saying that it would cancel $929 million in federal funds supplied by the Obama administration for a high-speed railway project in California.

The U.S. agency is currently “exploring every legal option” in order to get a return on the $2.5 billion already received by the state, as reported by Reuters. The initial goal was to complete the $77.3 billion 520-mile (826.8 km) project by the year 2033.