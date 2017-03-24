California Continues To Try And Force Feed EVs To An Unwilling Public So It Can Meet Obama Like Emission Goals

The proportion of Californians making electric cars their new set of wheels has stayed flat for years even though incentives make some models basically free to lease, a trade group told state regulators that may toughen up already-stringent rules.

With state rebates, federal tax credits and manufacturer discounts, the effective monthly payments in California for zero-emission vehicles including the Nissan Motor Co. Leaf and Ford Motor Co. Focus Electric can add up to zero -- or less -- a month, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said in written comments to the California Air Resources Board, which meets Thursday.