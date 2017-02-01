California DA Office Comes To Its Senses And Drops DUI Charges For Driver Testing Positive For Caffeine

Agent009 submitted on 1/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:43:37 AM

1 user comments | Views : 358 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.kcra.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Solano County District Attorney's Office decided Wednesday to drop a DUI charge against a Fairfield man who only tested positive for caffeine.



The charges were dropped more than 16 months after Joseph Schwab, 36, was pulled over on Interstate 680 near Gold Hill Road as he drove to his Fairfield home.

"After further consideration, without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the defendant's system that impaired his ability to drive, we do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt," District Attorney Krishna Abrams said Wednesday in a news release.


Read Article


California DA Office Comes To Its Senses And Drops DUI Charges For Driver Testing Positive For Caffeine

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The fact that the guy was charged shows just how clusterfucked California is.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2017 12:02:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]