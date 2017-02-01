California DA Office Comes To Its Senses And Drops DUI Charges For Driver Testing Positive For Caffeine

The Solano County District Attorney's Office decided Wednesday to drop a DUI charge against a Fairfield man who only tested positive for caffeine.



The charges were dropped more than 16 months after Joseph Schwab, 36, was pulled over on Interstate 680 near Gold Hill Road as he drove to his Fairfield home.



"After further consideration, without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the defendant's system that impaired his ability to drive, we do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt," District Attorney Krishna Abrams said Wednesday in a news release.





