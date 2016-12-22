California DMV Plays Hardball And Bans Uber Self Driving Cars

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday revoked the registration on all 16 of the vehicles involved in Uber’s self-driving ride-hailing pilot in San Francisco, forcing the company to shut down the program.

The decision follows repeated statements from the DMV warning that it would take action after Uber began the program without applying for state-mandated autonomous vehicle testing permits. Uber argued it did not need to apply for the permits because the vehicles were constantly monitored by company engineers.

LexSucks

So not allowing these vehicles to be on the road so that they can run over people is "playing hardball"? Is there anything that you wouldn't allow big business to do? Your mindset is poison. Not allowing a business to have cars on the road that run over people is playing hardball. SMH

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 3:06:16 PM   

