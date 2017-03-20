California Dealers ALREADY Marking Down The New Chevy Bolt EV - What Does That Tell You?

Just seven states into Chevrolet's gradual rollout of the Bolt EV, some dealerships already are discounting the car by several thousand dollars, even as others demand a markup above sticker price to take advantage of early demand.

The pricing disparity -- one dealer in Southern California was advertising a Bolt last week for $4,439 less than an identically equipped car at a store 5 miles away -- shows what happens when a new kind of vehicle meets a sprawling, old-line retail network that's only beginning to feel out the market for it.



User Comments

TomM

What it shows is that the Consumer benefits from competition between dealers for the same car. This is something that Tesla does not offer - nor does it offer a choice of dealers and service departments within 5 miles of each other either. In this case it shows free market forces working in the auto industry as they should - and it clearly points to an end to the monopolistic practices of Tesla - because there will be more choices than just Tesla.

