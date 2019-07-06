California FAILS To Cooperate With White House On Emissions Requirements Paving Way For A Ban Of Fossil Fuel Vehicles

The White House is rejecting a bid from domestic and foreign automakers to restart talks with California over vehicle emission regulations.

A group of 17 auto manufacturers sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday warning that failing to reach a unified national standard could destabilize the industry and hamper investment. The carmakers -- including General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp.’s U.S. subsidiary -- made the plea less than a month after California’s top environmental regulator threatened to enact much tougher pollution rules.

White House spokesman Judd Deere, responding to the letter on Friday, said the California Air Resource Board “failed to put forward a productive alternative, and we are moving forward to finalize a rule with the goal of promoting safer, cleaner, and more affordable vehicles.”



MDarringer

When Trump wins in 2020--and he will do so handily--the day after will begin the all-out war on California.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019   

