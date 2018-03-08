California Goes Bonkers At The Thought That Trump And The NHTSA Want To Clip It's Wings

After months of discussion, circulating drafts, and arguing with the State of California, the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration formally unveiled their plan to rewrite the existing corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) rules and replace them with something far less stringent.

The proposal would freeze the presiding standards in 2020 under the “Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks” plan, which is a mouthful.



MDarringer

This is exactly what Trump wants. The more socialist and unhinged the Democrats look, the easier they will be able to be pummeled this fall. Moreover with the appearance of "Trump coming for the Democrats" that will inspire more California Republicans to vote and to potentially knock Feinstein and Newsome off their blocks. The funny thing is that California Alt-Lefters will lose their minds and provide all sorts of #unhinged video bites.

It's quite obvious what the solution is. You ask California to agree to 50 state numbers with the initial numbers being those of California...which you then roll back in your second term.

