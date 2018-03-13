California Goes Rogue And Refuses To Standardize Fuel Economy Standards With The Nation

The Trump administration’s chief environmental regulator signaled a coming showdown with California, warning the state won’t dictate the future of ambitious automobile fuel economy regulations enacted by the Obama administration.

 

"California is not the arbiter of these issues," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. California regulates greenhouse gas emissions at the state level, "but that shouldn’t and can’t dictate to the rest of the country what these levels are going to be."

The EPA faces an April 1 deadline to decide whether Obama-era corporate average fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks from 2022 to 2025 are attainable or should be revised. President Donald Trump’s administration already ripped up the EPA’s conclusion that no changes are needed, issued by the agency during former President Barack Obama’s final weeks in the White House.



TheSteve


Does this mean California wants to use more *stringent* standards, like lower emissions and/or higher fuel economy than standards elsewhere? And this is bad... why? Will anyone intelligently argue the case for why California should be compelled to be as dirty as the rest?

Remember that EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, is a well-known anti-environmentalist. He has spoken openly about his contempt and disdain for the EPA. Air quality, human health, lower pollution are not his interests. Profit for Big Business is, at any cost to humanity.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/13/2018 2:52:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

