California Grabs Cash And Cripples Consumers With Latest Gas Tax Hike

On Monday, the wallets of millions of California drivers will become a little bit lighter as the state with one of the highest gas taxes in the nation increased the governmental grab at the pump.



California's freedom fuel tax rose 5.6 cents as of Monday, bringing the total tax to a staggering 47.3 cents per gallon. The 7.5 percent change represents a planned increase stemming from a 2017 bill signed by then-Governor Jerry Brown and took effect on Monday—the start of the state's new fiscal year. The tax's purpose is to provide additional income to both state and local government agencies in order to help rebuild crumbling infrastructure and increase funding for public transportation.


User Comments

TomM

Governments across the country have taxed the commuter to pay to maintain infrastructure - that is not unusual.. YOU would expect the need to be greater where they have 10,000 earthquakes in a year.

NY - tends to tax commuters from outside of NY (NJ and CT) by raising Bridge tolls, some of which are now over $15 a day for a car. They do this so they can maintain the low Subway fares.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2019 11:25:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

OneOfOne

blue state hell cash grabs satisfy their need to believe they are smarter than everyone else while paying their shitty constituents who are the public assistance handout crowd and non working slackers and trash. its common to all blue states and the larger they are the worse and more obvious its becomes. to all but the sheep who live in them and continue to get soaked by more taxes.

Posted on 7/3/2019 11:47:33 AM

Posted on 7/3/2019 11:47:33 AM | | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

TomM - Most folk understand that roads need to be maintained and understand that the most efficient way to obtain the capital to maintain the roads/infrastructure is by taxing those who use the roads/infrastructure ... i.e., gas tax at the pump.

The problem is that governments tend to put that money in the general funds and spend it on social programs rather than the roads/infrastructure for which the money was obtained and intended.

Posted on 7/3/2019 12:15:07 PM

Posted on 7/3/2019 12:15:07 PM | | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

Someone has to pay for all the free social programs, politicians' favorite pandering programs and to make up for lost income due to corporate exodus to other states. Its only going to get worse (flower) children.

Posted on 7/3/2019 12:15:27 PM

Posted on 7/3/2019 12:15:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The USA spend $586B on defence in 2015. That figure is now $750B. Surely there is enough money to go around to keep roads and bridges in good repair. Throwing all the money into defence and off the books black programs doesn't keep anyone safer nor keep the infrastructure from crumbling.

Posted on 7/3/2019 12:29:36 PM

Posted on 7/3/2019 12:29:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

