California Grabs Cash And Cripples Consumers With Latest Gas Tax Hike

On Monday, the wallets of millions of California drivers will become a little bit lighter as the state with one of the highest gas taxes in the nation increased the governmental grab at the pump.



California's freedom fuel tax rose 5.6 cents as of Monday, bringing the total tax to a staggering 47.3 cents per gallon. The 7.5 percent change represents a planned increase stemming from a 2017 bill signed by then-Governor Jerry Brown and took effect on Monday—the start of the state's new fiscal year. The tax's purpose is to provide additional income to both state and local government agencies in order to help rebuild crumbling infrastructure and increase funding for public transportation.





