California Green House Gases Rise Because People Are Now Driving More

California is known for being among the most restrictive states when it comes to legally modifying cars. Their emission requirements are much more strict than other states'—except for those parts of the Union that have adopted California's standards for themselves. Yet despite their efforts, pollution from on-road vehicles actually increased 3.1 percent between 2014 and 2015, according to a report published by Next 10. Though overall greenhouse gas emissions levels are slowly dropping, they are being offset by the increase in vehicle emissions, which accounts for 38.5 percent of all emissions in California.





