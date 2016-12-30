California Lawsuit Claims Apple Failed To Prevent Fatal Facetime Crash

Agent009 submitted on 12/30/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:44:32 AM

4 user comments | Views : 698 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A lawsuit filed in California this week claims Apple is responsible for a fatal crash because the tech giant had a patent to prevent drivers from using the FaceTime app, but failed to install it.

 

The case stems from an incident on Christmas Eve in 2014, when a driver struck a vehicle at 65 miles per hour occupied by James and Bethany Modisette and their two children along I-35 near Dallas. The driver, according to the complaint, told police he was using the FaceTime app on his iPhone 6 Plus at the time of the crash. Officers found it was still active when they arrived at the scene.



Read Article


California Lawsuit Claims Apple Failed To Prevent Fatal Facetime Crash

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

hangtime010

It's never the driver's fault for their actions. What if the driver decided that he didn't want to do the update?
Next step will be that their lawyer will try to sue the car brand they own because it didn't have automatic braking installed.
When are people going to man-up and accept responsibility for their actions.
I hope this gets thrown out of court.
There's going to be a time when lawyers find things to sue for and get people to do the act so they can file the suit.

hangtime010 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 11:01:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

I totally get what you are saying and it is frustrating when people abuse this age of innovation and tech

HOWEVER

Humans by nature are very curious, prone to take risk, and be naive at times especially the younger or less mature we are, behaviors usually corrected with age, time, and the not so common anymore "common sense"

This there is responsibility on behalf of these multi billion dollar company's to take precautions when introducing new tech and innovation as people are known to push the envelope sometimes at the ultimate cost, their life.

That is why I applaud a company like Mercedes Benz whom literally forces the driver to stay attentive by grabbing the steering wheel at certain intervals to assure the driver is alert and isn't abusing the tech.

While Apple is not to blame for this crash, as the most valuable and one of the most profitable companies in the world it too could have built tech in the phone to prevent FaceTime from being used while driving,
, we've heard of the snap chat death as well from a someone speeding posting it and crashing shortly after

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 11:18:36 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Three cheers for making everyone blameless victims of big companies.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 11:30:41 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The driver was at fault.

I'm sick of the blameless society garbage that we live in.

We need--by law--to lock out hand held cell phone usage by the drivers of all vehicles.

It needs to happen NOW.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 11:20:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]