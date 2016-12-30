California Lawsuit Claims Apple Failed To Prevent Fatal Facetime Crash

A lawsuit filed in California this week claims Apple is responsible for a fatal crash because the tech giant had a patent to prevent drivers from using the FaceTime app, but failed to install it.

The case stems from an incident on Christmas Eve in 2014, when a driver struck a vehicle at 65 miles per hour occupied by James and Bethany Modisette and their two children along I-35 near Dallas. The driver, according to the complaint, told police he was using the FaceTime app on his iPhone 6 Plus at the time of the crash. Officers found it was still active when they arrived at the scene.