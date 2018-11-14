California Layouts Alternative Efficiency Standards in EPA Meetings

California has countered President Donald Trump’s proposed rollback of fuel economy and greenhouse gas requirements for cars and trucks, according to Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the U.

S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Wheeler, speaking to reporters at an event at EPA headquarters in Washington, didn’t provide details of the California offer. Wheeler said the plan was laid out in discussions Tuesday but he had not yet been fully briefed by his staff on its contents. He said he understood the discussions were “positive.”



User Comments

xjug1987a

California has alot of air quality problems not all from industry and cars. They have huge issues in areas that were once lakes that are now deserts, drained to support LA. Cars are an issue, but there are many other causes... Hey why not look at nuclear power.. oh your state is full of anti nuke morons... California is a paradise ruined by liberal krazies...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2018 10:50:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

