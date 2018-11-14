California Layouts Alternative Efficiency Standards in EPA Meetings

California has countered President Donald Trump’s proposed rollback of fuel economy and greenhouse gas requirements for cars and trucks, according to Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency. Wheeler, speaking to reporters at an event at EPA headquarters in Washington, didn’t provide details of the California offer. Wheeler said the plan was laid out in discussions Tuesday but he had not yet been fully briefed by his staff on its contents. He said he understood the discussions were “positive.”



