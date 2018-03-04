California Outraged After EPA Dumps Obama Era Fuel Standards - Citing Them As Inappropriate

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt laid out plans on Tuesday to roll back Obama-era fuel standards in a move seen as a win for automakers, but one that is likely to ignite a major political and legal battle with the nation’s most populous state.

“These standards that were set were inappropriate and need to be revised,” Pruitt said during a speech at the EPA in Washington D.C., adding that the rules are too expensive and hurt car buyers by making vehicles costlier.

“The focus should be on making cars that people actually buy and that are efficient,” he said.



Agent009

Tiberius1701A

Winning!!! This is delicious!!

joneshamilton

If Calimexico is mad, then correct decision.

