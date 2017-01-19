California Tells EPA It Doesn't Have To Obey Washington Policies

Agent009 submitted on 1/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:52:46 AM

0 user comments | Views : 244 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

California sent a warning shot in a potential showdown with the incoming Trump administration, with the state’s clean-air regulators digging in on mandates for an ever-greater number of electric and fuel-cell cars.

The staff of California’s Air Resources Board called national efforts to promote electrification “very modest” after 2025 as it released a more than 660-page report Wednesday on the future of zero-emission vehicles, or ZEVs. If federal emissions standards are substantially changed, the state may revisit whether to keep coordinating with Washington’s policies, they said.



Read Article


California Tells EPA It Doesn't Have To Obey Washington Policies

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]