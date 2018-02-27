California To Go All In And Allow Fully Driverless Cars On The Road After April Fools Day

California motorists could be sharing the road with fully driverless cars as early as April, under new regulations announced on Monday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.



Until now, autonomous cars could only be tested with a safety operator behind the wheel, ready to assume control of the car in case the technology were to fail. But, on Monday, California’s Office of Administrative Law approved regulations proposed by the DMV last fall that will permit fully driverless testing.

"Nothing can go wrong...go wrong...go wrong...go wrong..."

Until Liability concerns are set - you will not see FULLY autonomous cars that do not require a driver able to take over.

Manufacturers are going to somehow require a contract that holds them harmless in the case of an accident. Remember - until now - we were easily able to identify the driver - and insured for that driver's record. Without a driver - the computer will be the driver - and would that mean that you could sue the manufacturer in the case of an accident - because no owner/driver was actually in control. THis is going to take time - and I'll bet a few manufacturers will end up getting sued.

We will learn more about unintended consequences and holy shit who could have programmed for this?

