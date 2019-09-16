California Wants You To Trade In Your Car For An Electric Bicycle

Good news, Californians! Do you have an old gas car laying around that you don’t use, and would rather turn it into an electric bicycle? Well now you can, with a trade-in program that includes e-bikes! California’s “Clean Cars 4 All” program has already helped many people trade in old, polluting gas cars for subsidies to buy electric cars or hybrid cars.

But thanks to a new bill signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom, vouchers for electric bicycles and bike-sharing programs are now included in the program.