Camaro 1SS Vs BMW M2 Competition Vs Audi RS3 - Can American Brute Force Trump German Ingenuity?

The Chevrolet Camaro has come a long way in recent years, so much so that it’s frequently compared to more expensive cars.

Take this review we’ve come across recently in which the 2018 Camaro 1SS 1LE takes on two of Germany’s best compact performance cars: the BMW M2 Competition and the Audi RS3 Sedan.

You may say that the Camaro is in the wrong company here as it’s not only much cheaper than the German cars but also less sophisticated. Well, the guys from Canada’s Throttle House seem to believe that statement is only partially true.



