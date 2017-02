Ford has revealed a new Fiesta ST hot hatch, based on the upcoming seventh generation version of the supermini. The new ST family member will be the firm’s headline act at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The biggest news is the move to an-all new engine configuration. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo used in the current car is out, replaced by a lightweight, aluminium 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo.