Can Someone Cut Through The Hype And Marketing And Tell Us What Autonomous Driving REALLY Is?

Driverless or self-driving — autonomous or automated — automation or autonomy — these terms are often used interchangeably.

That's regrettable because they don't all mean the same thing.

Automation, for example, describes the presence of automatic equipment that's used as one part in an overall process. Autonomy, on the other hand, confers the idea that a system is governing itself and all actions. Self-driving implies that a vehicle is being driven without a human involved, while driverless might indicate no one or nothing is in control at all.



