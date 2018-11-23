Can Something As Offbeat As The Mahindra Roxor Replace Rural Jeeps?

There are some who are into cars for the wrenchin’. The idea of spending time, money and sanity resuscitating an old Willys Jeep speaks to them. But some of us just want to drive a working vehicle. If you want classic CJ looks without having to keep an old Jeep alive, the Mahindra Roxor was made for you.



The idea of reproducing a classic, iconic vehicle for use as a toy is by no means new to track dorks. We’ve had kits based on cars like the Lotus Seven, AC Cobra and Ford GT for years. You don’t just buy a new kit Seven when you pick up a new Caterham, Westfield or Locost. You’re buying into decades of knowledge from people running similar cars.



