It is nearly impossible to imagine Tesla Inc. without Elon Musk -- its chairman, CEO, largest shareholder and public face.

But the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit Thursday has raised questions about the executive's future at the clean-energy company, sending shares spiraling. The agency accuses Musk, 47, of misleading investors with his infamous Aug. 7 tweet about taking Tesla private, and seeks to ban him from serving as a director or officer.