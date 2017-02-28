Can The 80 Mile Per Charge Clarity Command A $35K Price Tag?

In a new article based on comments made by Steve Center, vice president of environmental business development at American Honda Motor, Automotive News reports that Honda’s EV version of their Clarity vehicle platform will focus more on size and price than long range.

They expect that Honda will release the car with about an ~80 mile range and an expected pricetag in the area of $35,000.

While Honda would like to have released with a larger battery, the size constraints of the Clarity platform and price constraints of Honda’s brand identity led them to decide on a smaller battery than many other future EVs which have recently been announced by other automakers.



TheSteve

I certainly wouldn't do it. The looks are off-putting too. Others might like it. I can't see it as generating meaningful sales numbers.

Posted on 2/28/2017 1:50:56 PM

Posted on 2/28/2017 1:50:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

