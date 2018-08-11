Can The New Jeep Wrangler Pickup Up End The Segment?

We’re only a few weeks away from the Los Angeles Auto Show, and among the 60 (!) or so debuts scheduled, one of the most hotly anticipated vehicles it the new Jeep Scrambler – or as some of you might know it, the Wrangler pickup.

Jeep hinted at a JL-based Wrangler pickup well prior to the model’s debut. But now that the JL Wrangler is out and about, it will only be a few weeks until we see the pickup on the show stand in L.A. Until then, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming truck.



