Nearly every carmaker showed off EVs at this month’s Geneva Motor Show. But there was only one brand in Geneva – Tesla wasn’t there – that can make all these claims:

Multiple long-range EVs today on sale today (Kia Niro EV and Soul EV) The unveiling of a new, dedicated all-electric platform Every vehicle on display had some form of electrification (from hybrid to EV) Positioning for mass acceptance with affordable, non-premium models