Can YOU Handle The Truth? Tesla Is Bringing Germany's Auto Industry TO ITS KNEES...

You know, it's actually crazy.

Over the past couple of years it's safe to say that my perception of Tesla has changed.

And, frankly, it should. For everyone.

After the Tesla Model 3 started production, and then had a botched launch, it recovered after some serious adjustments. It was on a trip to San Francisco, on business, that I realized things were changing — fast. Model 3s were everywhere. When I returned back to SF months later, again on business, there were even more.

On both trips I remember calling Agent 001 and letting him know what I had seen. In SoCal it was the same story. Then, eventually, New York came online.

Today we find ourselves at an interesting crossroads. Tesla is humming, as is its share price, and the German auto industry is slowly being pushed to the edge of a cliff.

Need further proof? Take a peek at our cover image. Some will retort that "consumers aren't buying sedans." Yes, they are. Just not traditional ones.

I recently drove a Tesla Model 3 for the first time. It was OK. It didn't blow me away or make me lust for one. Not in the slightest. BUT, I can see why the average consumer would be onboard with it. The game isn't being won by trick suspensions or how well built a vehicle is right now. Think of it as a cell phone — It's about technology.

The Model 3 I drove had suspect build quality and an interior that felt like a bad General Motors vehicle, at best. The main events are the screen and the power. The reality is that Steve Jobs 2.0 is here with an EV "reality distortion field." His name is Elon Musk.

All that said, I've got to ask: Do YOU see the macro shift here? Or, are you not observing the change in consumer sentiment away from the German auto manufacturers?



Germany’s economy is on the verge of recession as its once-illustrious car making industry falters. It’s no stretch to say that Tesla has disrupted the very backbone of Europe’s largest economy.

A German engineer put it best when he called Tesla an ‘existential threat’ to the entire German automotive industry and urged the country’s CEOs to ‘do better’:

Your ambitions for electric vehicles are falling short of consumer expectations. Those expectations have been set from your strongest competitor today and in the future, Tesla.



User Comments

snowboard7

Well I hate to say that the whole thing doesn't accurately potray whats going on. I do not recall anyone would cross shop a Tesla Model 3 with an Audi A4, A5, BMW 3 series or Mercedes C class. Its a different category. You are buying a luxury car vs a cheaper one with a simple interior and electricity. To me its another new niche. Like how the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord ruled the US market because it was mass market and was tailored to the general buyer. So I see the Model 3 as the new Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. Its not the same demorgraphics or price point as the big 3 germans nor the same level of prestige. Its too boring.

snowboard7 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 12:04:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

FAQMD

snowboard7 - Agreed ... but I would see the Model 3 as more of a Toyota Corolla and the S as the Toyota Avalon competitor.

This is just more Tesla cult propaganda by car enthusiast websites ... no mention of where these Tesla's are being sold other than CA.

In the USA, No infrastructure = no EV demand unless Governments ban ICE which is what governments want to do and it is not because of the environment.

BTW - it is a lot easier to make a case for EVs in Europe since most countries are smaller than the state of Texas so you can travel across most European countries on a single charge and still have juice left.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 2:38:45 AM | | Votes: -1   

SanJoseDriver

I know lots of people that cross-shopped the Model 3 with a BMW 3-series or A4. I have had both as rental cars many times and after the Model 3 they feel extremely dated in both performance and interior comfort/utility. I also know people that never thought they would spend $40-50k on a car and ended up with a Model 3. It's pulling from all directions.

Emails started going out hours ago for the Model Y, deliveries apparently start March 15th. If the 3 was a wake-up call, the Y is going to be a nuclear bomb. They fixed a lot of stupid manufacturing complexities (it uses fewer parts), way more interior space, quadruple the cargo, and only a 5% drop in range and performance from the 3 despite the size.

I think the Y looks better than the 3 from the latest spy videos but will wait till I see a final one in person for final judgement (only saw one at the investor event and a lot has changed). It kills me that the spy shots are often from freeways I drive every day and I have yet to see one on the road.

As for infrastructure, I know this ins't everywhere but there are now 2.5 EV Level 2 or level 3 public chargers for every gas station in California (not to mention every garage or outdoor outlet is also a potential charging station).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 4:15:27 AM | | Votes: 4   

Foncool

“This is just more Tesla cult propaganda by car enthusiast websites ... no mention of where these Tesla's are being sold other than CA.”

Fun little fact: EVs account for 2% of the US market. 25% of that 2% are sold in a couple of zip codes in California. Guess which ones?

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 7:06:28 AM | | Votes: -1   

pauerb

It directly competes with the A4, 3 Series and C Class on price, performance and size. A couple of interesting articles here - Edmunds comparing it to the new 3 series and calling the model 3 the new ultimate driving machine and an article showing what models the model 3 is conquesting - where BMW is being hit hard. It is also pulling in Accord, Camry, Prius and Civic owners. The fact that is appeals to both enthusiasts and practical drivers says a lot about it's broad appeal. https://cleantechnica.com/2019/07/28/edmunds-tesla-model-3-is-the-ultimate-driving-machine/
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2019-tesla-model-3-survey/market-evolution.html

pauerb (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 8:42:34 AM | | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

25% of car sales in San Jose are now EVs, but San Jose has like 25-30 zip codes. 10% of CA car sales are EVs. It might take a while, but as other affordable-ish EVs come online like the Mach E, sales will increase throughout the US.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/26/2020 3:21:02 AM | | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

It's true - and it's only getting worse for the Germans.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 2:48:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

USNA1999

Small and mid sized sedan sales have been declining for a while, that is why FORD will not be selling sedan anymore. I think we have beat this dead horse many times.
You need to compare Model 3 sales with Toyota RAV-4 sales. The small SUV market and Model 3 market is where most people are moving to. Few sales are moving from luxury brands to Model 3s but one of my neighbors traded his A6 at the end of his lease and purchased a Model 3. He stated he likes "technologically advance" cars.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 7:43:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

"...that is why FORD will not be selling sedan anymore..."

Don't be so sure. Ford is facing a dealer revolt demanding at least one sedan. Lincoln dealers are adamant about getting a replacement for the MKZ/Continental.

The pushback from dealers is big and vocal given the reality that the all-new Escape and Explorer just aren't selling well while the Fusion continues to be OK with a predictable flow out the door. Some dealers are refusing to accept "orders" aka the shit that manufacturers push out. If you have enough stock and more is showing up, that's not good.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 8:14:12 AM | | Votes: 3   

carloslassiter

I do not recall anyone would cross shop a Tesla Model 3 with an Audi A4, A5, BMW 3 series or Mercedes C class. Its a different category.

— snowboard7
----------------------------------------------------------------
You are completely, totally, 100% wrong in every single thing you typed.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 8:00:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The numbers are the numbers. It doesn't matter if you don't like the totals or the Model 3 itself. These buyers would be into German and Japanese luxury/sport sedans but they chose Tesla instead. They are NOT Accord and Camry buyers moving up. This is a loss for these ICE brands, there is no other way to look at it. And the US market is HUGELY important to these brands. It is a shift and it is up to these other brands to respond.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 8:50:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

supermoto

Any auto manufacturer will sell tons of cars when they are willing to lose money on every sale.

Tesla's only hope for growth is China...and they are going to get crushed by China in Q1...probably Q2 as well.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 9:19:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Except that Tesla has been profitable for the last two quarters and they have a solid shot of being profitable this quarter as well.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/26/2020 3:22:37 AM | | Votes: 1   

SuperCarEnthusiast

Pretty misleading article since most new car sales in the crossover/SUV segment, not the sedan segment.

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 10:59:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

