Can You GUESS Our Picks For The BEST And WORST Rides We Reviewed In 2016?

If you've been following AutoSpies, over the years you may have noticed that on an annual basis we put together a list of our BEST and WORST vehicles from our experience over the past year. To be 100 percent clear, these are only vehicles I have driven.



If I didn't get behind the wheel, it was not eligible.



Like all reviews this is a bit subjective. As an enthusiast, I tend to skew towards performance and driver-oriented vehicles. But that doesn't mean there aren't any surprises on this list.



Not sure what I am talking about? Well, then you've got to see what I've put together from what I've driven in 2016. Do you have any you would have added or subtracted? Let e



**Stay tuned for my follow up stories, which will detail the BEST, the WORST and the BEST of my special assignments.





Top 007 of 2016 1. BMW M3 Competition Package

2. Volvo XC90

3. BMW 7-Series

4. Audi Q7

5. Honda Civic

6. Chevrolet Camaro SS

7. Cadillac CT6/Lincoln Continental (Tie)



Bottom 007 of 2016 1. Jaguar XF R Sport

2. Toyota Prius

3. BMW 340i

4. Chevrolet Cruze

5. BMW X5 eDrive

6. Honda Accord Coupe

7. Ford Explorer



Top 007 of 2016 — Special Assignment 1. Ferrari 488 GTB

2. McLaren 570S

3. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

4. Rolls-Royce Dawn

5. Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

6. Mercedes-AMG SL63

7. Lamborghini Huracan 580-2





