Can You Guess The 20 WORST Pickups Of ALL-TIME? HINT, One is a MERCEDES!

Agent001 submitted on 9/25/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:16:29 PM

0 user comments | Views : 368 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It is always shocking to see how bad a lot of these pickups truly were and with that being stated, criticism is always warranted for these situations.

 

With all that has been stated thus far, we will be ranking the 20 worst pickups of all-time. It is important to note that pickups from all decades are fair game and any manufacturer can be listed as well. At the end of the day, this truly shows that each car manufacturer has had some truly abysmal pickups over the years, even with their extremely successful histories. That should definitely not take away from the amazing models that they have been able to produce, but we must always note the terrible ones as well. At the end of the day, these pickups are easily the worsts of all-time and should definitely be avoided at all costs, especially if your goal is to use them for work.

Can you guess the Top 20 LOSERS?



Read Article


Can You Guess The 20 WORST Pickups Of ALL-TIME? HINT, One is a MERCEDES!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]