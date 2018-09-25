Can You Guess The 20 WORST Pickups Of ALL-TIME? HINT, One is a MERCEDES!

It is always shocking to see how bad a lot of these pickups truly were and with that being stated, criticism is always warranted for these situations. With all that has been stated thus far, we will be ranking the 20 worst pickups of all-time. It is important to note that pickups from all decades are fair game and any manufacturer can be listed as well. At the end of the day, this truly shows that each car manufacturer has had some truly abysmal pickups over the years, even with their extremely successful histories. That should definitely not take away from the amazing models that they have been able to produce, but we must always note the terrible ones as well. At the end of the day, these pickups are easily the worsts of all-time and should definitely be avoided at all costs, especially if your goal is to use them for work.



Can you guess the Top 20 LOSERS?





Read Article