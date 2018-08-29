Canada Outmaneuvered, Jumps Back Into NAFTA After Being Left On The Curb

Shortly after his election in late 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared “Canada is back,” promising a renewed Canadian presence on the world stage.

Trudeau has taken political hits since then for minor lapses, such as a luxury family holiday visit to a Caribbean island and an ill-fated trip to India, but his biggest challenge, just a year before Canadians go to the polls, has come from the leader of Canada’s longtime military ally and economic partner.

Now, Canadians worried that their government has been sidelined in crucial trade talks and may be forced to back down on important economic issues, having been outmaneuvered by President Trump and possibly sold out by an erstwhile Mexican ally.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

"A survey by Nanos Research showed that 71% of Canadians surveyed approved of Trudeau’s handling of the trade file" - Enough said. I think Agent009 is trying to stir up trouble with false statements in his headline.

As Canadians, we are indeed nice people and do care about our neighbours and our allies around the world. But we won't be pushed into a bad trade deal by anyone, ever.

Don't look for a deal this week. Chapter 19 may be back and some more US milk may get sold in Canada. Everything requires a little give and take. What has been agreed re-autos was already put forward in 3-way discussions. The US car, aerospace, oil and tech and energy corporations will make sure this new NAFTA deal comes in for a smooth landing. I am quite sure of that. Nobody wants big change, just an improvement and modernization of what exists.

