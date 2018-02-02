Canadian Honda exec shuts down hopes of a S2000 successor

gaf42 submitted on 2/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:30:28 PM

1 user comments | Views : 888 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: honda, s2000

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Were you ever a fan of the Honda S2000? And as such, have you been waiting for its return? Well, prepare to be crushed.

A Canadian executive from Honda has some bad news for you as he said that the roadster is dead.

His statement has then been supported by Hayato Mori, senior manager for product planning as he revealed to Auto Guide that the demand for the Honda S2000 is not high enough to revive the said vehicle. Mori also said in his statement that it is not easy to make money on such a sports car, especially with the growing popularity of crossovers.

Read Article


Canadian Honda exec shuts down hopes of a S2000 successor

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Honda is incapable of understanding that to build a successful sports car for its brand it must be (1) affordable, (2) very powerful, and (3) stunningly gorgeous.

The S2000 was overpriced, had an annoying engine, and was dull as dull can be.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2018 8:30:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -9   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]