Canadian Honda exec shuts down hopes of a S2000 successor

Were you ever a fan of the Honda S2000? And as such, have you been waiting for its return? Well, prepare to be crushed. A Canadian executive from Honda has some bad news for you as he said that the roadster is dead.



His statement has then been supported by Hayato Mori, senior manager for product planning as he revealed to Auto Guide that the demand for the Honda S2000 is not high enough to revive the said vehicle. Mori also said in his statement that it is not easy to make money on such a sports car, especially with the growing popularity of crossovers.



