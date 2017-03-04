Canadian Man Named Grabher Denied Vanity License Plate

What’s in a name? If you’re Lorne Grabher, it’s something that just might be worth suing the local government over.



News from Nova Scotia is that Grabher’s custom license plate bearing his family’s surname has been cancelled by the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles. Talking to CTV News, Grabher said “Where does the province of Nova Scotia and this government have a person with that kind of power to discriminate against my name?”

Apparently, Grabher has had the vanity plate since 1991 when he ordered it up as a gift for his father’s 65th birthday. The plate has since been used by three generations of, well, there’s no other way to say it – Grabhers, who are all seemingly very fond of their family name despite the obvious connotations. Then again, perhaps that’s exactly the reason.

User Comments

hangtime010

In this day and age (& having a daughter), I'm sorry but I wouldn't want to be seeing that license plate on the road.
Apologies Mr. Grabher, I mean you no offense, but today's society is full of twisted people who cannot determine right from wrong and will take your plate for the wrong meaning.

hangtime010 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2017   

