Car And Driver Long Term Model 3 Suffers Catastrophic Failure With Only 5,200 Miles Under The Belt

A Tesla Model 3 being tested by Car and Driver suffered a weird “catastrophic failure” on Christmas day while it was parked, the publication details.

While parked in suburban Detroit for a Christmas gathering, Car and Driver staff photographer Michael Simari received a push-notification on his phone that read “Your car suffered a failure and will no longer drive. Contact Tesla Roadside for assistance.” At the time of the notification, the long-term Model 3 had just 5,286 miles (8,506 km) on the clock.