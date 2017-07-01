Carbon Fiber Targa Top In the Offing for the Jannarelly Design-1

Slated to be detailed in January 2017, the hard-top roof does not appear to be a bolt-on job such as those aftermarket tops you can get for the Mazda MX-5. From the digital teasers published by the automaker on its Facebook page, the upcoming version of the Design-1 seems to pride itself on a targa top in the truest sense of the word. Hence the black line where the targa top combines with two sexy buttresses that the roadster variant doesn’t feature.



Pricing for the enclosed Design-1 has yet to be made public, albeit it should not be too over the top compared to the roadster. The Special Launching Edition roadster, which is limited to 30 vehicles for the U.S. market, starts from $55,000 ex-factory and excluding VAT. I’d bet on a bump of five, maybe 10 grand for the Design-1 coupe. From a mechanical standpoint, there shouldn’t be any noteworthy differences between the two body styles.



