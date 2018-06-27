Care To Give Your 2 Cents Worth? Musk Asks Public For Feedback On A Tesla Pickup

So we all know Tesla is intent on doing an all-electric pickup truck which will supposedly go on sale after the Model Y crossover arrives in 2020.

Because of that time gap, say around five years, Tesla is doing its homework as to what buyers want in an EV truck, and Elon Musk has taken to Twitter asking people for suggestions. The CEO, first and foremost, wrote that the pickup truck will feature “dual motor-all wheel drive with crazy torque and a suspension that dynamically adjust for loads. Those will be standard.” Okay, so far so good.

User Comments

coch

Elon, you are a CON.

That's my feedback.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/27/2018   

coch

When a simple dent in the fender of a Model 3 cost $7000 to repair, imagine the cost to pickup truck owners.

Economically infeasible

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/27/2018   

