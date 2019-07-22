Care to Guess? No One Knows The Real Top Speed Of The 2020 Corvette

Agent009 submitted on 7/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:46:18 PM

3 user comments | Views : 586 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While we know a whole lot about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette after the model's recent debut, its top speed still remains a mystery.

The reason that the public doesn't know the new 'Vette's maximum velocity is that Chevy isn't sure either, according to GM Authority.

“We still need to test that,” General Motors President Mark Reuss told GM Authority regarding the 'Vette's top speed.

"We are not releasing all performance data at this time. We’ll have more to share in the future," Chevy spokesperson Kevin Kelly told Motor1.com when asked about the Corvette's top speed.



Read Article


Care to Guess? No One Knows The Real Top Speed Of The 2020 Corvette

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

192

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 7/22/2019 3:27:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

198

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/22/2019 3:31:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

OttoC

55

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 7/22/2019 3:57:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]