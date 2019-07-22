Care to Guess? No One Knows The Real Top Speed Of The 2020 Corvette

While we know a whole lot about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette after the model's recent debut, its top speed still remains a mystery. The reason that the public doesn't know the new 'Vette's maximum velocity is that Chevy isn't sure either, according to GM Authority.

“We still need to test that,” General Motors President Mark Reuss told GM Authority regarding the 'Vette's top speed.

"We are not releasing all performance data at this time. We’ll have more to share in the future," Chevy spokesperson Kevin Kelly told Motor1.com when asked about the Corvette's top speed.